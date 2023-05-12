Wingenter (biceps) resumed throwing Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Wingenter has been out since April 22 with shoulder tendinitis, but he recently underwent a cortisone injection which helped him get over the hump and the right-hander could be an option again for the Tigers' bullpen by the end of May. He had struggled to an 8.31 ERA in 4.1 innings prior to the injury.
