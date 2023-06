Wingenter (biceps) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Wingenter has been out since late April due to right biceps tendinitis and was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list, but he is making steady progress on the side. The 29-year-old could return to the Tigers' bullpen before the end of June if he's able to avoid setbacks within his throwing progression.