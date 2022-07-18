The Tigers have selected Melton with the 117th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Melton workshopped a new delivery last offseason and was able to emerge as an effective staff ace for San Diego State in his fourth season of college ball. Since he wasn't able to consistently generate outs with his low-80s slider and his other secondary offerings remain works in progress, Melton was heavily reliant on his fastball, which peaks around 97 miles per hour and typically sits in the low-to-mid 90s. The adjustment Melton made with his delivery ahead of his senior season to go along with the excellent size he brings on the mound are good building blocks for the Tigers organization to work with, even though his repertoire may be less developed than most college starting pitchers who are often selected in this range of the draft.