Melton tossed three scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Athletics. He allowed a hit and struck out one.

Melton has been a positive addition to the Detroit bullpen as a rookie. Across five appearances and 10.2 innings, he's posted a 1.69 ERA and 0.75 WHIP. Melton has also made three starts for the Tigers. His first one was a struggle, as he allowed six runs over five innings, but the 24-year-old allowed no runs across 12 innings in his other two starts. While the long-relief role decreases his fantasy value, Melton has become a valuable pitcher for Detroit, and he'd get a boost if he were to reenter the rotation at some point.