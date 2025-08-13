Melton will start Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Melton was knocked around in his first major-league start last month but has yielded just one run with an 8:2 K:BB over 12.1 innings covering one start and two relief appearances since then. The righty hasn't made a start in more than two weeks, having gone 3.1 innings and throwing 46 pitches in his last relief outing Aug. 8, so he won't be ready for a full starter's workload against the White Sox.