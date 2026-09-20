Melton (undisclosed) exited his start Sunday against the White Sox in the fourth inning, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Melton left the game after he had allowed the White Sox to take a 3-0 lead on a two-out RBI double by Sam Antonacci, and he was replaced on the mound by Tyler Holton. Another run was charged to his ledger following his departure, so he ended his day having tossed 3.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters. It's unclear what injury Melton suffered, but more information on his status will likely come following the conclusion of Sunday's contest.