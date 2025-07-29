Melton (1-1) earned the win against the Diamondbacks on Monday, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out five over seven scoreless innings.

Melton was given an early lead and shut down one of baseball's best offenses in his second career major-league start. He generated 11 whiffs on 87 pitches and didn't allow an extra-base hit despite yielding 12 hard-hit balls. The 24-year-old owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB through 12 innings with the Tigers and lines up for another tough matchup with the Phillies this weekend.