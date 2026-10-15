Melton is expected to have a normal offseason after a follow-up evaluation on his right forearm found no issues, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Melton's season ended in mid-September due to right forearm tightness/fatigue. It's unclear whether he ever underwent imaging, but regardless, Melton is expected to be ready to go through his typical offseason routine. The young right-hander got a late start to the 2026 campaign because of an elbow strain, but he was excellent in 20 starts after returning, collecting a 2.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 94:37 K:BB over 114.1 innings.