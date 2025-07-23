Melton (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering six runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings as the Tigers were downed 6-1 by the Pirates. He struck out seven.

Called up earlier in the day to make his MLB debut, Melton flashed some of the strikeout stuff that earned him a promotion, but the 24-year-old right-hander also served up two homers, including a second-inning grand slam by Spencer Horwitz. Detroit's rotation plans are a bit chaotic right now, as the Tigers don't get a day off until July 31 and Tarik Skubal (personal) is currently away from the team for the birth of his child, so it's not clear if Melton will get a further audition after this performance.