Melton (shoulder) struck out five and allowed one unearned run on two hits and no walks over four innings in his season debut Friday for Double-A Erie.

Melton didn't pitch after Aug. 28 last season after sustaining a right shoulder strain, but the injury looks to be in the rear-view mirror. One of Detroit's better pitching prospects, Melton has shown the ability to make bats miss at a steady clip over his last two seasons in the minors, but he struggled to keep the ball in the yard with Erie in 2024, giving up 19 home runs in 100.2 innings.