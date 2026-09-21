The Tigers placed Melton on the 15-day injured list Monday with right arm fatigue.

While it's unfortunate that Melton's season will end with him on the IL, it's good news that he appears to have avoided any structural issues with his pitching arm. He had a 7.79 ERA in four September starts, so the fatigue could be something that's nagged at Melton for a little while. Even after the poor final month, Melton will finish with a 2.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 94:37 K:BB over 114.1 innings covering 20 starts for the Tigers.