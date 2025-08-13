default-cbs-image
Melton is likely to work as the bulk pitcher Wednesday against the White Sox, Tony Paul of the Detroit News reports.

The Tigers need a spot starter Wednesday after Brant Hurter came on in relief Tuesday, and Melton is the obvious choice. The Tigers' top pitching prospect, Melton has had a breakout year in the minors and has been excellent after a blowup outing in his big-league debut July 23. In his last three appearances, Melton has a 0.73 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, eight strikeouts and two wins in 12.1 innings. Melton last logged 3.1 innings Aug. 8, and it's possible he'll follow an opener Wednesday.

