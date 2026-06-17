Tigers' Troy Melton: Looks ready to start Saturday

Melton (back) is listed as the Tigers' probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the White Sox in Detroit, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Detroit scratched Melton ahead of his previously scheduled start Monday in Houston after he experienced general back tightness leading up to the contest, but he's apparently recovered well from the injury over the past couple of days. The Tigers will have the luxury of managing Melton's workload Saturday if they want to go that route, as Keider Montero's recent move out of the rotation provides the team with another option in the bullpen who's capable of covering multiple innings. Melton has fared well thus far in his four starts for Detroit since returning from a season-opening stint on the injured list, turning in a 2.81 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 25.2 innings.