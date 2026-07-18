Tigers' Troy Melton: Matches career-high mark in Ks

Melton didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Angels. He tossed 5.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out nine.

Melton has struck out nine in each of his last two starts, and he's been excellent of late. He's given up one or fewer runs in each of his last five starts, posting a 9:36 BB:K with a 0.92 ERA and 0.75 WHIP across 29.1 innings in that stretch. Melton, who made his first start of the season May 24 and hasn't left the rotation since, will try to keep it going in his next start, scheduled to come on the road against the Cubs.