Melton is slated to make the fourth start of his rehab assignment Tuesday with Single-A Lakeland, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

After tossing two innings and 54 pitches in his most recent rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo, Melton will shift his assignment back to the Florida State League, where he made his first two appearances. Weather was a factor in the decision to shift Melton's rehab from Toledo to Lakeland, and the change shouldn't be a factor in the right-hander's eventual return from the 60-day injured list. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Melton is being targeted for four innings and 65-to-75 pitches during Monday's outing, so the 25-year-old may require one more rehab start after that before being activated and potentially slotting into the Detroit rotation.