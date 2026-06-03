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Tigers' Troy Melton: Nearly goes distance in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Melton (2-0) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over eighth inning in a 7-2 victory over the Rays. He struck out five.

The right-hander tossed an efficient 94 pitches (67 strikes) in the longest outing of his career. Melton has been outstanding since coming off the IL and bolstering an injury-wracked Tigers rotation, posting a 1.74 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB through 20.2 innings over three starts. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Twins.

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