Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris and manager A.J. Hinch said at their end-of-the-season press conference Monday that Melton will be a starting pitcher next season, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Melton bounced back-and-forth between the rotation and bullpen for the Tigers in 2025 both in the regular and postseason and was impressive in both roles, collecting a 2.76 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 36:15 K:BB over 45.2 regular-season frames. The 24-year-old has been a starting pitcher throughout the minors and held a 2.99 ERA and 101:20 K:BB across 75.1 innings between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo this season. Melton is currently projected to open the 2026 campaign in the Tigers' rotation.