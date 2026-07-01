Tigers' Troy Melton: Settles for no-decision Wednesday

Melton didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk in 6.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Given the sweltering conditions at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Melton hung in there for quite an efficient and impressive outing. The 25-year-old right-hander has been especially superb over his last three starts, during which he's yielded only a pair of runs to go with an 18:4 K:BB covering 18.1 innings. Melton will take an outstanding 2.05 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB over 43.2 innings into his next scheduled outing at home against the Athletics.