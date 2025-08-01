Melton will shift to a relief role following the trade deadline, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Melton made his big-league debut July 23 and has made two total starts. While he'll stick on the big-league roster, he'll shift to the bullpen after the Tigers acquired Chris Paddack and Charlie Morton prior to the trade deadline. Alex Cobb (hip) also appears likely to return from the injured list in the next few weeks, so Melton may be stuck in the bullpen for the rest of 2025.