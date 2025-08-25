Melton collected his first hold of the season while allowing one earned run on two hits and one walk over 1.1 innings of relief in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

After earning his third win of the season while tossing five scoreless frames against the White Sox in an Aug. 13 start, Melton has since shifted back to the bullpen. Melton will likely fill a flexible relief role for Detroit for the time being, but after tossing 12 shutout innings between his last two starts, he should rank as the top option to join the rotation if a spot opens up at some point over the final five weeks of the season.