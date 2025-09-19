Melton (3-2) allowed two runs on two hits across 1.2 innings of relief to take the loss Thursday against the Guardians. He walked one and struck out one.

Melton relieved starter Tarik Skubal, who left after six innings with the game tied 1-1, and promptly allowed two runs to take the loss. This was the rookie's first loss in a relief appearance, as his other loss came in his MLB debut back on July 23, when he allowed six runs in five innings as a starter. As a reliever, Melton now has a 2.66 ERA across 23.2 innings in 11 outings, and he's struck out 17 batters. He should maintain a key role in Detroit's bullpen moving forward with the ability to give the team some length.