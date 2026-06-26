Tigers' Troy Melton: Tough-luck loss in strong start

Melton (4-1) took the loss Thursday against the Astros, allowing one run on two hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out six.

That makes it back-to-back quality starts for Melton, who now has four such efforts over just six outings this year. The 25-year-old right-hander has been particularly hard to hit in 2026 as well, giving up four hits or fewer on four occasions so far. Melton boasts a 2.39 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB across 37.2 innings, but his next matchup is an especially difficult draw in New York against the first-place Yankees.