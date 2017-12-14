Tigers' Troy Montgomery: Dished to Tigers
Montgomery was traded to the Tigers along with Wilkel Hernandez in exchange for Ian Kinsler on Wednesday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Montgomery worked his way up to Double-A Mobile last season after starting the season with Low-A Burlington, and he wound up slashing .271/.358/.413 with eight homers and 15 stolen bases across all three levels. The 23-year-old is a well-regarded defender who can play all three outfield positions. He's relatively fast and has above average on-base skills, though his overall hit tool isn't anything overly impressive. He'll likely open the 2018 campaign at Double-A.
