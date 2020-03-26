Tigers' Troy Stokes Jr.: Shipped to Triple-A
Stokes was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Stokes will return to Triple-A in 2020 after slashing .233/.341/.385 with nine home runs and 14 steals in 95 games at that level in 2019. He appeared in 11 spring games with the Tigers and hit .273 with five doubles in 25 plate appearances.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Take Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospects: 20 dynasty darlings
For larger dynasty leagues, a top 100 list just doesn't go deep enough into the prospect pool....
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Dozier
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...