Tigers' Troy Stokes Jr.: Shipped to Triple-A

Stokes was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Stokes will return to Triple-A in 2020 after slashing .233/.341/.385 with nine home runs and 14 steals in 95 games at that level in 2019. He appeared in 11 spring games with the Tigers and hit .273 with five doubles in 25 plate appearances.

