Tigers' Troy Watson: Excelling out of Triple-A rotation

Watson (elbow) has produced a 2.85 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB in 41 innings over 10 appearances (seven starts) for Triple-A Toledo since being activated from the 7-day injured list May 9.

Watson got off to a delayed start to the season while completing his recovery from arthroscopic right elbow surgery, but he's been a strong performer out of the Toledo rotation after completing a rehab assignment and returning from the IL. Despite his strong numbers at Triple-A, Watson doesn't look to have a clear path to a promotion anytime soon due to the crowded nature of the Detroit rotation and his lack of a 40-man roster spot.