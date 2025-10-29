The Tigers re-signed Watson to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Watson, 28, split the 2025 season between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo, collecting a 2.75 ERA and 97:37 K:BB over 104.2 innings. While Watson has yet to pitch in the majors, the Tigers considered him for a promotion in September when they needed a spot starter before they ultimately chose Troy Melton for that assignment. He'll earn $1.2 million in 2026 if he makes the major-league roster, per Petzold.