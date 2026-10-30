Cheng was traded from the Red Sox to the Tigers in exchange for cash considerations Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Cheng will head to Detroit ahead of the 2027 campaign. The 25-year-old produced a .256 average with a double, five RBI and seven runs scored over 39 at-bats in 14 regular-season contests with Boston in 2026. Cheng saw more action with Triple-A Worcester, batting .241 with eight home runs, 30 RBI, 52 runs scored and 10 stolen bases over 94 games with the WooSox. He will now look to compete for a major-league opportunity with the Tigers in 2027.