Barnhart went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Athletics.

Barnhart isn't a flashy player, but he's now batting .284 this season, though he only has three RBI in 23 games. He's at least hitting better than Eric Haase, who's stuck with a .140 batting average. That should keep Barnhart in the lineup as the team's catcher most days.