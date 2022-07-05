site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-tucker-barnhart-not-starting-tuesday-836907 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Barnhart is on the bench Tuesday against the Guardians.
Eric Haase will start at catcher in place of Barnhart, who has doubled in consecutive games but is hitting just .191 with three extra-base hits and four RBI since the beginning of June.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read