site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-tucker-barnhart-on-bench-for-game-2-838558 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: On bench for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Barnhart isn't in the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Barnhart is getting a breather after he went 0-for-2 in the first game of the twin bill. Eric Haase is starting behind the dish and batting cleanup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read