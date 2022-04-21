site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Out against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Apr 21, 2022
Barnhart is not in Thursday's lineup against the Yankees.
He'll head to the bench with lefty Jordan Montgomery on the hill for the Yankees. Barnhart appears to be in a strict platoon to start the season. The righty-hitting Eric Haase gets the start behind the dish.
