Barnhart went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Guardians.

Barnhart has seen Eric Haase get more playing time lately, as the latter has five home runs over his last 12 games. Barnhart hasn't helped his cause with a .154 batting average over his past 10 contests, but he does now have hits in three straight games. The veteran should still see plenty of playing time due to his abilities behind the plate, though Haase will continue to draw starts due to his power potential.