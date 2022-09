Barnhart went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's 10-3 win over the Royals.

Barnhart is batting just .221 this season, but he managed to provide a nice offensive boost Thursday. It was the catcher's fourth three-hit effort of the year and his second this month. Barnhart may see a few more starts in relief of Eric Haase before the season wraps up, and he's unlikely to provide much more fantasy value.