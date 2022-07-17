site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Remains on bench
Jul 17, 2022
Barnhart will sit Sunday versus the Guardians.
Barnhart will sit for the second game in a row Sunday as the
Tigers wrap up their final game before the All-Star break. Eric Haase, who may have overtaken Barnhart as Detroit's preferred option behind the plate, will start at catcher and bat fourth in the series finale.
