Barnhart is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins.

The Tigers are rolling out an all right-handed-hitting lineup to counter Twins southpaw Devin Smeltzer, so the switch-hitting Barnhart -- who does his best work against right-handed pitching -- will give way to Eric Haase behind the plate. Expect Barnhart to check back into the lineup as Detroit's catcher for Game 2.