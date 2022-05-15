Barnhart is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Orioles.
After a day off Saturday, Barnhart will return for the series finale Sunday, with Eric Haase headed back to the bench. Barnhart is batting .271 this season, though he's yet to hit a home run and only has three RBI, so he hasn't been particularly productive with his hits.
More News
-
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Doubles, drives in one Thursday•
-
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: On bench for Game 2•
-
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Day off Sunday•
-
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Sitting for Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Not in Saturday's lineup•