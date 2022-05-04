Barnhart is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Barnhart will take a seat after catching nine innings and striking out in all three of his plate appearances in the Tigers' 3-2 win in the first game of the day. Eric Haase replaces him behind the dish.
