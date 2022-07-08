site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-tucker-barnhart-takes-friday-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Takes Friday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Barnhart is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.
The 31-year-old started the past two games and went 1-for-5 with an RBI, a run and three walks. Eric Haase will work behind the plate and bat cleanup in Barnhart's place Friday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read