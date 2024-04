The Tigers claimed Adcock off waivers from the Mariners on Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo.

Adcock had been designated for assignment and is now on the move to a new organization. The 26-year-old made 12 appearances for Seattle last season but has spent all of this season at Triple-A Tacoma, yielding two earned runs with a 2:3 K:BB over 2.1 innings.