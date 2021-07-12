The Tigers have selected Madden with the 32nd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Based purely on velocity, Madden has one of the best fastballs in this year's draft (sits mid-90s, touches 99 mph). However, it's a throwback fastball in the sense that it plays much better at the hitter's knees than it does up in the zone due to its lack of movement. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound righty out of Texas throws three offspeed pitches, and on the right day, any of them can look like promising offerings. However, he struggles to command his breaking balls, and pro hitters should feast on his fastball if he gets behind in the count. He eclipsed 100 innings for the first time as a junior, logging a 2.42 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 129:41 K:BB in 107.2 frames (17 starts). There is a decent amount for a developmental staff to work with here, especially for a college starter, but Madden is hardly a safe bet to have success at age-appropriate levels.