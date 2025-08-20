Manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that the Tigers have no expectation for Madden (shoulder) to pitch in any games this season, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Madden will continue his throwing progression as the season winds down, but the Tigers are making it a priority for the 25-year-old to enter the offseason at full health rather than counting on him to contribute in the minors or majors in 2025. The right-hander made six appearances (one start) for Detroit as a rookie last season but didn't make much of a run for a spot in the Opening Day rotation in spring training before he was shut down in early March with a rotator cuff strain.