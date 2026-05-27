Tigers' Ty Madden: Reaches fifth inning in rehab start

Madden (forearm) covered 4.1 innings and allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters Monday in a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo.

Madden landed on the 15-day injured list May 17 due to a right forearm contusion, but he looks like he'll be ready to return when he's first eligible or shortly thereafter. Per MLB.com, the Tigers are still deciding whether he'll be activated Sunday or stick around at Toledo for another start. Madden posted a 2.45 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB in his first two outings as a bulk reliever before landing on the shelf, but Detroit may not have room in the rotation for the right-hander once he returns after the Tigers got Troy Melton back from the IL over the weekend. Tarik Skubal (elbow) and Justin Verlander (hip) also appear to be trending toward returns from the IL in the next few weeks.