Alexander (2-7) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two in five innings.

Alexander navigated the first four innings fairly well, pitching around trouble other than allowing a solo homer to AJ Pollock in the third. In the fifth, he got hit hard and two doubles and a single led to two more runs. Since returning to the rotation at the end of July, he is 0-4 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB in 21 innings across four starts. His next start will likely be next weekend against the Angels.