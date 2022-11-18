Alexander agreed to a one-year, $1.875 million contract with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Alexander has found his niche at the major-league level as a swingman, starting 42 games and pitching in relief in 53 others over the past four seasons. He turned in a 4.81 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 101 innings in 2022 -- a step back from 2021, but still serviceable. The southpaw should be expected to get close to the century mark in terms of innings again in 2023.
More News
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Settles for no-decision Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Tagged for three runs•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Cruises to win Monday•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Pushed to back of rotation•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Continues ineffective stretch•