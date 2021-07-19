Alexander is scheduled to make his second straight turn through the rotation Thursday against the Rangers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Alexander was summoned from the bullpen to make a spot start in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Twins. He was limited to 48 pitches and recorded 10 outs during the start, surrendering two runs on four hits while striking out one. The lefty should face slightly fewer restrictions with his workload Thursday, though it would be surprising if he covered more than five innings. Detroit hasn't announced its plans for Alexander beyond Thursday, but he could be in store for an extended stay in the rotation with none of Julio Teheran (shoulder), Matthew Boyd (triceps), Spencer Turnbull (forearm) or Jose Urena (groin) considered especially close to returning from the injured list.