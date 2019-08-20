Alexander was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Alexander was sent back to the minors following Friday's matchup, but since he's replacing Matthew Boyd (paternity), he won't need to wait 10 days before rejoining the big-league club. The lefty has accrued a 6.59 ERA and 1.65 WHIP with a 24:4 K:BB over 27.1 innings this season in the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories