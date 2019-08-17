Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Banished to minors
Alexander was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Friday's game against the Rays.
Alexander has allowed five runs over one inning of relief work after being removed from the starting rotation, resulting in a demotion. Jordan Zimmermann (neck) will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday to take Alexander's place on the 25-man roster.
