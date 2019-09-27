Alexander won't start the afternoon portion of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox as the game is threatened by rain, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers didn't want Alexander's final outing of the season to be cut short due to rain. If the game happens at all, it will be a bullpen game for Detroit, with Matt Hall pitching first. It's not clear when Alexander will pitch again, but it seems as though he's expected to do so at some point.