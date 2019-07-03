The Tigers selected Alexander's contract from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start for the nightcap of Wednesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

Alexander will act as the 26th man for the doubleheader, meaning he'll likely be ticketed for a return to Toledo immediately after making him MLB debut. In order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the southpaw, the Tigers designated reliever Jose Fernandez for assignment. Over 73.2 innings in the International League this season, Alexander has posted a 6.23 ERA and 87:18 K:BB.