Alexander is competing for one of the Tigers' final bullpen spots to begin the season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Alexander is battling fellow lefties Nick Ramirez and Hector Santiago for a role. The former turned in a 4.86 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 53.2 innings last year for the Tigers, working primarily as a starter. His ability to start when needed could help him earn the spot, though he could also begin the season with Triple-A Toledo as rotation depth.