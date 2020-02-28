Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Competing for bullpen spot
Alexander is competing for one of the Tigers' final bullpen spots to begin the season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Alexander is battling fellow lefties Nick Ramirez and Hector Santiago for a role. The former turned in a 4.86 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 53.2 innings last year for the Tigers, working primarily as a starter. His ability to start when needed could help him earn the spot, though he could also begin the season with Triple-A Toledo as rotation depth.
More News
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Covers five innings in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Starting Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Bumped due to rain•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Gives up 10 hits in loss•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Earns rotation spot•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Cruises to first win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype hitting prospect sleepers
Waiting a year can pay off big with players like these 10 available at a discount from 2019...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Polanco
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...